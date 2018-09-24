हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Congress vs BJP

Sambit Patra alleged that it is the same Rahul Gandhi on whose insistence the term saffron terror was coined.

Fancy dress competition: Sambit Patra mocks ‘Shiva bhakt’ Rahul Gandhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has hit out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi over the latter offering prayers at a temple of lord Shiva in Amethi. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra referred to it as a “fancy dress competition” by the Gandhi scion.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Patra alleged that it is the same Rahul Gandhi on whose insistence the term saffron terror was coined, and that it is the same Rahul Gandhi who had said that Hindus were a bigger threat than terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba.

“It is the same Rahul Gandhi who had said that there is a greater danger from the Hindus than from the LeT. It is the same Rahul Gandhi on whose insistence the term saffron terrorism was coined. It is the same Mr Rahul Gandhi whose party gave an affidavit that Ram does not exist. It is the same Mr Rahul Gandhi during whose tenure Dr Manmohan Singh said that the first right over the resources in India belongs to the Muslims and not to the Hindus,” said the BJP spokesperson.

He further said, “Remember today, suddenly Mr Rahul Gandhi, because he has read the Antony commission report quite late, wants to conduct a fancy dress competition. He cannot demean the intelligence of the people of this country. It is good, it is rightful, it is in fact the duty of every person to follow one’s own method of practice of religion. We have nothing about that, but the people of this country are pretty intelligent, people are seeing this and people would reply.”

The attack by the BJP leader came as the Congress chief kickstarted his Amethi trip with a visit to a temple of lord Shiva and offering prayers. Rahul Gandhi was greeted with chants of ‘Bam Bam Bhole’ by Kanwarias.

Many hoardings, referring to the Gandhi scion as a Shiv bhakt, were also put up across his Lok Sabha constituency by members of the Congress party.

