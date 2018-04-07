Fans burst crackers, distribute sweets after Salman Khan granted bail in blackbuck poaching case

NEW DELHI: Soon after Bollywood actor Salman Khan was granted bail by the Jodhpur sessions court in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, hundreds of fans on Saturday gathered outside the court premises to celebrate the superstar's relief.

Overjoyed with the order, fans of Salman Khan also gathered outside his residence in Mumbai.

Fans of #SalmanKhan gather outside his residence in Mumbai and celebrate following Jodhpur Court's verdict in #BlackBuckPaochingCase. The Court granted him bail in the case. pic.twitter.com/STrcQuihjY — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2018

Crackers were burst and sweets were distributed although the Bishnoi community - which revers blackbucks - have vowed to keep up the pressure. Nonetheless, relief was not just for Salman and his fans but for family members as well. Sisters Alvira and Arpita have been camping in Jodhpur since Thursday and will now get to possibly take Salman back to Mumbai by Saturday evening.

The Rakhi sisters of Salman Khan - Saba and Farah - also celebrated the actor's relief in Patna.

Salman is expected to be released by 7 pm tonight after the bail order is submitted to jail authorities. He will be released on two bail bonds of Rs 25,000 each.

On Thursday, the Bollywood star was pronounced guilty and sentenced to five years of imprisonment for killing two blackbucks. He has been in the Jodhpur Central Jail for the last two nights.

Salman's bail plea was reserved for a day on Friday by judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi, who has been transferred to Sirohi.