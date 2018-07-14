हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajya Sabha Nominations

Farmer leader Ram Shakal, classical dancer Sonal Mansingh among four nominated to Rajya Sabha

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday nominated four noted personalities to the Rajya Sabha - the Upper House of Parliament.

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday nominated four noted personalities to the Rajya Sabha - the Upper House of Parliament. Among those who have been nominated to the Upper House of Parliament include farmer leader Ram Shakal, author and columnist Rakesh Sinha, sculptor Raghunath Mohapatra and classical dancer Sonal Mansingh.

The Article 80 of the Constitution empowers the President of India to nominate up to 12 persons to the Rajya Sabha. At present there were eight nominated members in the Rajya Sabha, and hence, four vacancies.

Ram Shakal

He is an eminent people’s leader and a public representative from Uttar Pradesh, who has devoted his life for the welfare and well-being of the Dalit community. A farmer leader, he is widely respected for championing the cause of farmers, labourers and migrants. He has also been a three-time Member of Parliament, representing Robertsganj constituency of Uttar Pradesh.

Rakesh Sinha

A respected and widely read author, Rakesh Sinha is the Founder and Honorary Director of the Delhi-based think-tank “India Policy Foundation.” A Professor of Motilal Nehu College of Delhi University, he is also currently a member of the Indian Council of Social Science Research. He is a regular columnist in a range of newspapers.

Sonal Mansingh

Sonal Mansingh is a prominent Indian classical dancer who specializes in Bharatanatyam and Odissi. 

Since classical dancing is all she has done throughout her life, her proficiency and interest towards other classical dance forms don't come across as a surprise to many. 

Over the years, this veteran dancer has practised many dance forms including Manipuri dance and Kuchipudi. 

Besides being a dancer, Sonal Mansingh is a well-known choreographer, teacher, orator and a social activist.

Raghunath Mohapatra

He is an internationally renowned authority on stone carving. Practicing since 1959, he has trained over 2000 students. He has contributed to the preservation of traditional sculpture and ancient monuments and has worked on the beautification of the Sri Jagannath Temple, Puri. His famous works include a 6 feet high statue of the Sun God carved in grey sandstone, in the Central Hall of Parliament; and the Wooden Buddha, Buddha Temple, Paris.

Each member is elected for a term of six years.

