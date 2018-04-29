Farmer’s daughter Anjali Verma tops UP class 10 board exams, wants to become an engineer

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP)/Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh (BHSIEUP) on Sunday declared the results of class 10 UP board examination. The topper of the year is Anjali Verma, who secured 578 out of 600 marks in the exams.

Reacting to the exam results, Anjali Verma said that she was very happy to top the exam, adding that she was always confident of scoring good marks. Daughter of a farmer, Anjali Verma said that she wants to become an engineer.

“I am very happy to top the exam. I was confident of scoring good marks. Our school teachers helped us to prepare well. I want to become an engineer. My father is farmer who has always supported me,” she told news agency ANI.

Another top ranker, Utkarsh who hails from Kanpur, said that he wants to become an IAS officer. Utkarsh, who secured sixth rank, said, “I am really happy that I have secured 6th rank in UP Board 10th exams. My father is a teacher at a government school. I want to become an IAS officer.”

Yashasvi has bagged the number 2 spot with 94.50 per cent marks. Yashaswi is a student of BMIC Fatehpur. The third spot on the chart is shared by Vinay Kumar Verma from Sitapur and Sunny Verma from Gonda. Both the third position holders secured the 94.17 per cent marks.

Over 37 lakh students had appeared for the class 10 matric examination conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP)/Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh (BHSIEUP). The board results were declared on its official website upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in at 1 pm on Sunday.

Congratulating the students, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said: "I am really happy that such a good result has come. I want to congratulate everyone who has passed in these examinations. This time all the exams were held without any complaints of cheating coming from anywhere."

The UP 10th board matric examinations were held from February 6, 2018 to February 22, 2018. Over 37 lakh students took the examination. At present, there are more than 22,000 secondary schools recognised by the UP Board of High School and Intermediate Education. Thousands of students had either failed to appear for the examination or dropped out midway after the BHSIEUP strict checking to stop cheating and impersonation.

The results for class 12th UP Board exams was also declared on Sunday where girls outperformed boys. With a pass percentage of 78.81, girls did better than the boys who scored a pass percentage of 72.27 per cent. "Rajneesh Shukla and Akash Maurya topped with 466 marks each," Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh official Awadh Naresh Sharma said after the results were announced.