Farmers across India need different solutions, says President

Kanpur: President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said farmers in different parts of the country need different solutions and that the quality of farm products should be of international standards.

"In a country as vast as India, problems of farmers in different regions are different. We will have to find solutions according to their needs," he said while inaugurating the international conferences 'Agricon 2018' and 'Agriexpo 2018' at Chandrashekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology (CSAUT) here.

The President emphasised the need to see grain production, dairy farming, animal husbandry and fisheries, poultry, horticulture and sericulture as part of a composite approach to modern agriculture. There is also need to encourage the food processing industry to give farmers a better price and a better deal for their produce, he added.

"Water is a common concern. In this regard, the Government has promoted the concept of 'per drop, more crop' and this message should reach every farmer in the country," he said.

The President said when farm-based product is exported from the country, the name of India is associated with it and hence there can be "no compromise with quality".

"For demand for such products to be sustainable, quality has to be maintained and people have to have faith in it being of international standard," he said.

He went to say that the slogan "Jai Jawan Jai Kisan" has become more relevant in current times as while the army is battling terrorists and safeguarding the borders, the farmers are working hard to ensure food security for all.

"The government is fully committed to empowering both our Armed Forces and our farmers," he said.

Later in the day, the President, delivering the Barrister Narendrajit Singh Memorial Lecture at VSSD College, said the poor pay heavily for delay in justice and thus there should be constant efforts for judicial reforms. He said many High Courts are taking effective steps to deal speedily with long-pending cases.

