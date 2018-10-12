हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Punjab

Farmers protest in Punjab over state's inefficiency to provide machinery for stubble burning

Members of Kisan Morcha protested outside Deputy Commissioner office on Friday in Punjab's Sangrur after the state government failed to provide proper machinery for stubble burning.

Farmers protest in Punjab over state&#039;s inefficiency to provide machinery for stubble burning
Image Courtesy: ANI

Members of Kisan Morcha protested outside Deputy Commissioner office on Friday in Punjab's Sangrur after the state government failed to provide proper machinery for stubble burning.

The farmers said that they have no alternative apart from burning stubble as the government has provided no machinery for the same. 

The farmers said the facilities that government boasts of providing are only for newspapers.

According to news agency ANI, the farmers said that are not willingly doing it but they don't have any other alternative.

Union Cabinet Minister of Food Processing Harsimrat Badal on Friday reacted to stubble burning in Punjab by stating that the pressure from state government is leading to farmers suicide.

Earlier on Friday, Union Cabinet Minister of Food Processing Harsimrat Kaur Badal responded to the issue of stubble burning and said that harsh policies have lead to farmers' suicide in the state.

Badal claimed that Centre has given money to the state for providing machinery to the farmers. 

Badal also brought up how Chief Minister Amarinder Singh should set up industries to generate electricity with stubble. 

The Union minister focussed on the fact that around 600-700 farmers have committed suicide due to state government's pressure and harsh policies.

Earlier on Thursday, the farmer in Punjab's Patiala burned stubble stating that they don't have any other alternative.

Tags:
PunjabStubble burningFarmersPatialastubble

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close