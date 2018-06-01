हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Madhya Pradesh farmers' protest

Farmers' protest: Kisan union calls for Bharat Bandh on June 12 as agitation intensifies

Several kisan morchas launched 'Gaon Bandh' agitation on Friday, during which no eatables would be supplied from villages to cities.

Farmers&#039; protest: Kisan union calls for Bharat Bandh on June 12 as agitation intensifies
ANI photo

BHOPAL: The agitating farmers in Madhya Pradesh have called for a pan-India bandh on Sunday, June 10. “We have decided to observe a Bharat Bandh on June 10 till 2 pm,” said Shiv Kumar Sharma, President, Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh on Friday.

“(We) would like to request all the businessmen of cities to close their shops till 2 pm and pay tribute to farmers who have lost their lives in previous years,” he said. 

Several kisan morchas launched 'Gaon Bandh' (village blockade) agitation on Friday. During the period, no eatables would be supplied from villages to cities. Although the state government has made arrangements to minimise the impact of agitation, cities are set to see shortage of items like vegetables and milk.

In Punjab's Faridkot, farmers threw their produce and stopped supplies of vegetable, fruits and milk to cities, demanding farmer loan waiver and implementation of Swaminathan commission.

In Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal too, farmers went on 10-days' strike 'Kisan Avkash' demanding loan waiver and implementation of Swaminathan commission.

Sharma added that more than 130 Kisan morchas from across the country have joined their ongoing protest movement. 

“More than 130 farmers organisations are with us. This has now become a nationwide agitation. We have named the protest 'Gaon Band'. We won't go to cities, as we don't want to heckle the normal lives of the people,” added Sharma, adding that the organisation will convene in Bhopal on 11 June to discuss the further course of action.

June 6 marks the first anniversary of death of seven farmers due to beating and firing by police in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, BJP legislator Shyam Prakash, took to Facebook to express his views on farmers' protest. 

“Officers are corrupt. Farmers aren't happy with govt. There are several reasons behind BJP's loss. I've nothing against govt, officers are at fault. Corruption, as compared to last govt, is on a rise. That's the reason of my resentment,” said Prakash.

With agency inputs

Tags:
Madhya Pradesh farmers' protestFarmers' protest

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close