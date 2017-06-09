Farmers protest, while BJP parties: NCP

Mumbai: The NCP today claimed that the BJP threw a party in a five-star hotel over completion of three-years in power, even as farmers continued protests for a farm loan waiver and implementation of Swaminathan committee recommendations.

"While farmers are protesting for their rights across the country, the BJP government at the Centre and in the state seems to have adopted an insensitive stand over the issue," NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik told reporters here.

"Yesterday when (Union Home minister) Rajnath Singh was in town, the BJP threw a grand party in a five-star hotel to celebrate the party's three-years in office.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar and other senior BJP leaders were present for the party," Malik said.

"On one hand farmers are protesting, ending their lives for their demands and on the other, the BJP is holding grand celebrations. This is like rubbing salts on their wounds," he said.

Malik said most of the NCP workers are from family of farmers and have thus taken part in the protests.

"But the BJP knows nothing except making tall promises and working for the welfare of industrialists," he said.

Reacting to the allegations, BJP spokesperson Madhav Bhandari said it was not a lavish dinner as claimed by the NCP but a very "normal" one with Rajnath Singh.

"The NCP and its spokespersons are only indulging in kite flying as always without having full information. Maharashtra has still not forgotten who has played with the sentiments of farmers and the language that was used when they asked for water," Bhandari said.

"This was a very normal dinner of BJP leaders with Rajnath Singhji. There was nothing lavish about it as being claimed. Instead of levelling baseless allegations, the NCP should first concentrate on keeping its house in order," he told