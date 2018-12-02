हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Farooq Abdullah reveals why NC, PDP, Congress were ready to join hands in J&K

Last week, the J&K Bank was brought under the purview of the RTI Act, CVC guidelines and the state legislature.

Srinagar: National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah on Sunday said that despite having different paths, the PDP, NC and Congress in Jammu and Kashmir formed an alliance. Had they formed the government, the condition of the J&K bank would never have been this, he added.

"Ultimately people have to decide what's to be done. We were never hungry for power. PDP, NC and Congress have different paths but we came together. Why? You see what condition J&K bank is in today. It would never have been the case had our govt been there," Farooq said.

Speaking on the Kashmir issue, he said that friendly relationship between India and Pakistan will resolve the matter.

"National Conference stands for all those paths which lead to Indo-Pak friendship. I believe friendship between the two nations is most important for this state. The day friendly relations begin between the two nations, Kashmir issue will be resolved on its own," he said.

The NC leader said that they were never power hungry but wanted to protect all that Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik is currently doing. Hitting out at the ruling state government, Farooq said that it will not sustain for long.

"We didn't want to form govt because we wanted to enjoy power, we wanted to protect all that which the Governor is doing now. We wanted to defend 35A, this govt was not going to sustain for long, it had to topple one day and elections had to be done," he added.

Last week, the Jammu and Kashmir Bank was brought under the purview of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, Chief Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) guidelines and the state legislature.

The State Administrative Council (SAC), which met here Thursday under the chairmanship of Governor Malik, approved the proposal for treating the J&K Bank as a public sector undertaking, the official said.

The SAC approved that the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Right to Information Act, 2009 shall be applicable to the bank like other PSUs. Besides, the bank shall follow CVC guidelines, he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

