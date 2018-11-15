हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi

Fashion designer Mala Lakhani, servant found dead at Delhi residence; 3 arrested

The police have launched an investigation into the case and at least three persons have been arrested till now.

A Delhi-based fashion designer and her servant were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Vasant Kunj area of the national capital on Wednesday night. The 53-year-old fashion designer, Mala Lakhani, and her servant were found dead at the former’s residence in Vasant Kunj.

The servant has been identified as 50-year-old Bahadur. The police have launched an investigation into the case and at least three persons have been arrested till now, reported news agency ANI.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem. More details are awaited.

DelhiDelhi murderFashion designer deathMala Lakhani

