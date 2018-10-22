हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kerala nun rape case

Father Kuriakose Kattuthara's death a pre-planned murder, alleges Kerala nun's brother

The brother of the Kerala nun, who was allegedly raped by Bishop Franco Mulakkal, has alleged that the death of Father Kuriakose Kattuthara “is a pre-planned murder”.

Father Kuriakose Kattuthara&#039;s death a pre-planned murder, alleges Kerala nun&#039;s brother
Pic Courtesy: ANI

The brother of the Kerala nun, who was allegedly raped by Bishop Franco Mulakkal, has alleged that the death of Father Kuriakose Kattuthara “is a pre-planned murder”. Claiming that the life of Father Kattuthara was under threat, he demanded that all witnesses of the case should be given police protection.

“I think it is a pre-planned murder. Father Kuriakose Kattuthara had said that his life was under threat. An investigation should be conducted into his death. All witnesses should be given police protection,” the brother of the nun told news agency ANI.

The brother of Father Kattuthara also reacted to his death, saying he did not have any faith in Punjab Police. He said that he would take the body of the deceased, a witness in the rape case, to Alappuzha and bury it.

“I have no faith in Punjab Police. We want to bring the body to Alappuzha and bury it. If they want to do postmortem without letting us know, is there any guarantee that it'll be done without foul play,” he said.

Father Kattuthara, who was a key witness in the case, was found dead in Punjab’s Jalandhar on Monday. Before his death, he had given his statement to police in the Kerala nun rape case. According to the police, there were no injury marks on his body.

Assuring that the matter would be investigated, DSP Dasuya AR Sharma had said, “He used to stay at St Paul's Church in Dasuya. He was found dead there. He was 62. I have been informed that no injuries have been found.”

The priest had earlier alleged that he was under severe pressure by church officials for backing the nun who had levelled rape allegations against the bishop. "The sisters had approached me complaining about Bishop Franco. They did not approach the Kerala police fearing the bishop. In fact, I fear what will happen to me for speaking out against him," he had said in an interview to Mathrubhumi. 

Bishop Mulakkal, who was recently released on bail from a Kerala jail, is facing allegations of repeatedly raping a nun of his own congregation. While he has denied the charges, the allegations against him have whipped up a storm, polarising the church hierarchy with several priests speaking against him.

Tags:
Kerala nun rape caseFather Kuriakose KattutharaJalandhar

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close