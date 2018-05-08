Father-son duo arrested for cheating businessman with 'expensive NASA metal'

New Delhi: They promised the moon but delivered dirt - quite literally.

A father-son duo was arrested by Delhi Police on Tuesday on charges of duping a businessman in excess of Rs 1 crore by providing him with a metal highly sought by American space agency NASA.The incident came to light when the businessman - a garment exporter - lodged a complaint with the police.

It is reported that the two accused -residents of Delhi's Paschim Vihar - created an elaborate tale about procuring a metal they called Rice Puller. They told the businessman that it was in demand by NASA and that they could reap the benefits from its eventual sale if they invested in its research. The businessman reportedly gave them Rs 1.43 crore - expecting his money to quadruple.

In his complaint, the businessman has also alleged that the two had roped in fake actors posing as DRDO officials to convince him about the authenticity of the metal and to exlplain why more research is required before Rice Puller could be sold to NASA at astronomical prices.

According to police officials, this is not the first time that the father-son duo have come up with outlandish plans and managed to dupe people. Previously, they reportedly sold snakes in Dehradun for Rs 17 lakh by claiming that the reptiles were rare and had medicinal properties.