Kerala

Fee at three toll plazas in flood-hit Kerala waived off for a week

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has waived off the fee at three toll plazas in Kerala due to the unprecedented flood situation in the state. The toll plazas where the fee has been waived off are Paliekkara in Thrissur district, Pampampallam in Palakkad district and Kumbalam in Cochin. The waiver came into effect last week and will continue till August 26.

Many highways in the state have been flooded, including the stretches of NH-544 close to Aluva due to the unprecedented rains and opening of dams in several districts in the state.

A total of 373 people have lost their lives and 32 others went missing in Kerala since May 30 following monsoon rainfall. Over 54.11 lakh people in the state were affected in the massive floods of which 12.47 lakh inmates have taken shelter in 5,645 relief camps since May 30.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 59 teams and 207 boats, the Army has deployed 23 teams and 104 boats, the Navy has deployed 94 teams for the rescue and relief operations.

The Navy has also deployed one medical team, nine helicopters, two fixed wing aircraft, 94 boats, the Coast Guard has deployed 36 teams, 49 boats, two helicopters, 23 fixed wing helicopters, two fixed wing aircraft and 27 hired boats.

The Air Force has deployed 22 helicopters, 23 fixed wing aircraft while the Central Reserve Police Force has deployed 10 teams and the Border Security Force has deployed three company comprising 300 personnel.

The water level at the Mullaperiyar dam is at 140 feet, Idukki dam is at 2402.18 feet, Banasura Sagar dam is at 775.2 metre, Karapuzha dam is at 758.2 metre, Thenmala dam is at 114.80 metre, Idamalayar dam is at 168.86 metre and Pazhassi dam is at 16.9 metre.

The Centre has declared the devastating floods in Kerala a "calamity of severe nature" as the state braced for the gigantic task of reconstruction of destroyed infrastructure and rehabilitation lakhs of people rendered homeless. 

