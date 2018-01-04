FERA case: Delhi court declares Vijay Mallya 'proclaimed absconder'

NEW DELHI: A court here on Thursday declared fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya a 'proclaimed offender' on the charge of evading Enforcement Directorate's summons in a Foreign Exchange Regulation Act (FERA) case.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Shehrawat passed the order after noting that Mallya failed to appear before it despite repeated summonses.

"In view that Vijay Mallya failed to appear before this court within 30 days, and no representation was made on his behalf, he is declared as a proclaimed offender," the court said.

On December 18 Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Shehrawat was told by the ED that despite its efforts -- like sending summons to Mallya's office and residences and publishing notices in various newspapers about the notice seeking appearance in the matter -- it could not ensure his presence.

On November 8, the ED had moved an application before the court seeking to initiate proceedings to declare Mallya a proclaimed offender in the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act (FERA) case.

On July 9, 2016, the court asked Mallya to personally appear before it on September 9, 2016, after allowing the ED's plea to withdraw the exemption given to him from personal appearance in the case.

Earlier, the court had allowed the ED plea to seek recall of a court order that granted permanent exemption from appearance to Mallya, who faces money laundering charges in India.

According to the ED, Mallya allegedly paid $200,000 to a British firm for displaying the Kingfisher logo in the Formula One World Championships in London and some European countries in 1996, 1997 and 1998.

The agency has said the money was paid without prior approval from the Reserve Bank of India, in violation of the FERA norms.

Mallya was summoned and tried in the case. He was granted exemption from personal appearance by the Delhi court on December 20, 2000.