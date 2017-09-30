close
Festivals should inspire us to do something for society, nation: PM Narendra Modi

Festivals like Dussehra should not be a mere source of entertainment but also inspire us and give us the resolve to do something for society and the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Saturday.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Saturday, September 30, 2017 - 20:45

New Delhi: Festivals like Dussehra should not be a mere source of entertainment but also inspire us and give us the resolve to do something for society and the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Saturday.

He also urged the citizens to make a resolve on this day of Vijaydashmi to contribute in some constructive way towards nation building by 2022, when India would celebrate 75 years of its Independence. 

"Festivals like Dussehra should not be seen as mere source of entertainment but should also become an ambition and resolve to do something," Modi said addressing the gathering at Shri Dharmik Ram Leela at Red Fort here before the effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhakaran were burnt.

"Our festivals are associated with farming, rivers, mountains, history and of course with our cultural traditions. They are a means of societal training as they enhance social bonding and sensitivity, keep the societal values alive and teach to continuously strive to do away with evils," Modi said.

Modi said that thousands of years have passed but the lore of Lord Rama and Lord Krishna keep inspiring humankind even today. 

He said that in his conquest of Lanka -- whose kind Ravana had abducted his wife Sita, according to Ramayana -- Lord Rama mobilised every section of society, from human beings to animals.

"Burning of Ravana is a part of tradition, but as a citizen we will also have to strive to end the streak of evil (Ravana pravratti) in the society," he said.

"After defeating Ravana, Lord Rama continued to serve the society with humility. Today let us resolve as a citizen of India to give a positive contribution towards the nation by 2022, to make India of the dreams of our great freedom fighters. Let us make a resolve like Lord Rama," Modi said.

TAGS

Narendra ModiVijaydashmiDussehraRam LeelaRed FortRavanaMeghnadKumbhakaran

