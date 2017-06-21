close
Field trials of M-777 Ultra Light Howitzer guns begin in Pokharan

Most of the M777 Ultra-Light Howitzers will be deployed in high-altitude areas in Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh, bordering China.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 22, 2017 - 00:13
Field trials of M-777 Ultra Light Howitzer guns begin in Pokharan
Representional Image

New Delhi: Indian Army on Tuesday started field trials of M-777 Ultra Light Howitzer guns in Pokhran range of Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district.

After the infamous Bofors scandal in mid 1980's, Indian Army signed a Rs 5000-crore deal with BAE Systems of United States for procurement of 145 M-777 Ultra Light Howitzers.

Under the MoU of 145 guns, BAE will deliver 25 guns of US assembly and rest 120 will be assembled in India by Mahindra Defence at their plant in Faridabad, Haryana.

First two guns reached Pokharan on May 26th, a month ahead of the schedule.

The testing will be carried out for 2 to 3 months with different kind of ammunitions.

Most of the M777 Ultra-Light Howitzers will be deployed in high-altitude areas in Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh, bordering China.

Indian ArmyM777Ultra Light HowitzerPokharanRajasthanField trialsBAE SystemMahindra Defense

