Fight forces who divide society, spread hatred: Congress President Sonia Gandhi to people

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday stressed the need for every Indian to unite and fight against separatism, terrorism and all such forces that divide and spread hatred in society.

In her Independence Day message, Gandhi greeted fellow Indians and wished them progress and prosperity on the 70th Independence Day.

"The need today is that all Indians in one voice should fight separatism, terrorism and all such forces who divide and spread hatred in society, and unite to protect the basic principles of Indian-ness," she said in her message.

She said, "I pray that this nation must always progress and move forward and we all feel proud being an independent Indian... My best wishes to you all that this 70th year will bring prosperity and happiness to all of you and will be in good health and will get immense opportunities for growth and progress."

Gandhi unfurled the national flag at the AICC headquarters on Akbar Road here.

Congress vice-President Rahul Gandhi and senior party leaders were present at the party headquarters.