Filling up online applications for Indian Navy jobs becomes easier

New Delhi: Youth aspiring to join the Indian Navy can now walk into any Common Services Centre (CSC) across the country and avail assistance in filling up application forms online.

This facility would significantly ease the application process. However, it is entirely optional, a statement by the Navy said.

The service can be availed at a nominal fee of Rs 60. GST would be applicable on it.

Applicants would be assisted in correctly filling up the forms, scanning and uploading relevant documents and making payment for examination fees, as applicable.

"Aspirants in rural and remote areas, with challenges of reliable Internet connectivity, will benefit immensely," the statement said.

An MoU in this regard was exchanged in presence of Minister of State (Independent Charge) Electronics and Information Technology K J Alphons Kannanthanam and Vice Admiral A K Chawla, Chief of Personnel, Indian Navy, and CEO CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd Dinesh Tyagi at a function here yesterday.

"Building upon an existing agreement, the new MoU provides an excellent opportunity to applicants in benefitting from the vast network of more than 2.5 lakh CSCs," the statement by the Navy said.