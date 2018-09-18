FIR against Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari for breaking lock of sealed house

An FIR has been registered against Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Manoj Tiwari for breaking the lock of a house sealed in the national capital. The FIR has been filed under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 461 and 465 of the DMC Act.

Tiwari had broken the lock of a sealed house in Gokalpur area of national capital on Sunday as mark of protest against the “pick and choose” policy of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi.

A video showing Tiwari breaking the lock had emerged on social media, triggering uproar by members of the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party.

Justifying his action, Tiwari had attacked both the Congress as well as the AAP, saying, “Congress then and Arvind Kejriwal now misled people in the name of converting unauthorised into authorised. A house, in unauthorised colony, had been sealed. If there are 1000 houses there why was only one sealed? I oppose this pick and choose system.”

Tiwari said he "wanted to appeal" to the Supreme Court and its monitoring committee to ensure that no such "pick and choose" action was taken in the name of the sealing drive. "I will not even spare municipal corporations, even though the BJP rules them, in such matters," he asserted.

The AAP and the Congress party hit back at Tiwari, linking the video with the ongoing sealing drive by the BJP-ruled municipal corporations in the national capital. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal said, “They conduct sealing in the morning and break the lock in the evening. Do they feel people are fools.”

The Delhi Congress, which is running 'Nyay Yudh' campaign' against "illegal" sealing of household industries in the city, demanded resignation of BJP MPs in Delhi, including Tiwari, for "failing" to protect the people hit by the sealing drive.