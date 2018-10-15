FIR against Kanhaiya Kumar, others over alleged altercation with AIIMS Patna doctors

An FIR has been registered by administration of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Patna against former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar over alleged altercation with junior doctors on Sunday evening.

According to news agency ANI, the FIR has been registered at Pulwari Sharif police station against Kahaiya Kumar, Bihar AISF chief Sushil Kumar and at least 80 unidentified persons.

The junior doctors had alleged that the altercation was triggered when Kanhaiya, along with his supporters, tried to enter the trauma emergency unit. They were at first stopped by the guard on duty, who was allegedly manhandled.

Junior doctors who were on duty inside the ward then tried to stop Kanhaiya’s supporters from entering. This led to an altercation between the AISF supporters and junior doctors, who decided to stop working at 10 pm on Sunday.

After requests from the hospital administration, the doctors resumed their duty at night. However, all the junior doctors went on a strike at 11 am on Monday.

The fresh trouble for Kanhaiya Kumar comes amid reports that he would contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Begusarai in Bihar as a candidate of the Mahagathbandhan.

While Kanhaiya Kumar is officially expected to contest the elections on a CPM ticket, he will be fielded under the banner of Mahagathbandhan, as a joint candidate.

Kanhaiya Kumar has already faced a sedition case. The JNU administration had also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him over the 2016 event in the campus where alleged anti-India slogans were raised and Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru was lauded.

The fine on the former JNUSU president was imposed by a high-level JNU panel after a thorough investigation in this regard.

However, the Delhi High Court in July set aside the move by the university administration, terming it as “illegal, irrational and irregular”. The High Court had asked the university to wait on the matter until a proper decision was taken by the court. It had directed JNU to not take any action against Kumar in connection with the sedition case registered against him.