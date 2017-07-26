FIR against Sandeep Dikshit for dubbing Army Chief Bipin Rawat 'sadak ka goonda'
An FIR has been registered against Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit in Hussainganj police station in Uttar Pradesh for his comment against Army Chief General Bipin Rawat.
Lucknow: An FIR has been registered against Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit in Hussainganj police station in Uttar Pradesh for his comment against Army Chief General Bipin Rawat.
In June, Dikshit had triggered a row after he likened Army Chief General Bipin Rawat to a "sadak ka goonda".
After strong opposition from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sandeep Dikshit, son of former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit said, "I have reservations on a comment of the Army Chief but I should have chosen appropriate words. I apologise."
Even Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi had expressed disapproval over party leader Sandeep Dikshit comparing Army Chief General Bipin Rawat with a goon on the street.
Ours is not a mafia army like the Pakistani army which makes statements like the goons on the street. It looks bad when our Army chief gives a statement like a 'sadak ka goonda' (goon on the street)," the former Congress MP had said.