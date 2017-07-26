FIR against Sandeep Dikshit for dubbing Army Chief Bipin Rawat 'sadak ka goonda'

Lucknow: An FIR has been registered against Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit in Hussainganj police station in Uttar Pradesh for his comment against Army Chief General Bipin Rawat.

In June, Dikshit had triggered a row after he likened Army Chief General Bipin Rawat to a "sadak ka goonda".

After strong opposition from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sandeep Dikshit, son of former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit said, "I have reservations on a comment of the Army Chief but I should have chosen appropriate words. I apologise."

Even Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi had expressed disapproval over party leader Sandeep Dikshit comparing Army Chief General Bipin Rawat with a goon on the street.

Ours is not a mafia army like the Pakistani army which makes statements like the goons on the street. It looks bad when our Army chief gives a statement like a 'sadak ka goonda' (goon on the street)," the former Congress MP had said.