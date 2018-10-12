हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
AMU

FIR lodged against 2 from J&K over prayer meet held for slain terrorist Manan Wani on AMU campus

An FIR has been registered on Friday against two individuals from Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the prayer meeting held for slain Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Manan Wani on Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus.

FIR lodged against 2 from J&amp;K over prayer meet held for slain terrorist Manan Wani on AMU campus

New Delhi: An FIR has been registered on Friday against two individuals from Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the prayer meeting held for slain Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Manan Wani on Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Aligarh said that the police are also examining videos in which some people could be seen raising anti-national slogans demanding azadi. A probe is on to identify and find other people who were involved in the incident.

"FIR registered against 2 individuals from J&K. We're also examining videos in which some ppl can be seen raising anti-national slogans demanding azadi. Probe on to identify and find other ppl involved," SSP Aligarh said.

The Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry, earlier in the day, asked AMU for a report on the mourning incident on university campus over death of Wani, who was shot dead on Thursday during the Handwara encounter in Jammu and Kashmir.

27-year-old Wani was a former student of AMU who quit PhD studies in Allied Geology and joined the militant ranks in January this year. He was killed at Shatgund village in Handwara area of Kupwara district during the encounter.

Following his death, AMU Registrar had said that he was once a student at the varsity, however, he was later rusticated. The AMU has nothing to do with Wani now, he added.

The university registrar further said that a few students tried to hold a gathering over his death after which three of them were suspended.

Banned terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen suffered a setback when its top commander Wani was killed along with his associate in a gunbattle with security forces in north Kashmir.

The encounter broke out in the early hours in Shatgund following specific intelligence about the presence of Wani along with two others in the village.

Outstanding in studies, Wani, who got his basic education in Jawahar Navodya Vidyalay and Sainik School Manasbal, was considered to be the chief recruiter for militants in north Kashmir area following the elimination of some of the top ultras in the region over the past two years.

After the due legal process, Wani's body was handed over to his family for last rites in which over 10,000 people participated at his native village at Tekipora in Lolab area of Kupwara district.

Tags:
AMUHizbul MujahideenManan WaniJammu and Kashmir

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close