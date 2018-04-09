हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Fire at Central Jail in Nagpur’s godown area, fire tenders rushed

A massive fire broke out in Central Jail in godown area of Nagpur. At least five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.  

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Apr 09, 2018, 17:59 PM IST
Comments |
Fire at Central Jail in Nagpur’s godown area, fire tenders rushed

A massive fire broke out in Central Jail in godown area of Nagpur. At least five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Attempts are being made to douse the fire.

More details are awaited.

Tags:
Nagpur jail fireNagpur central jail fireNagpurNagpur fire
Next
Story

Yogi Adityanath meets BJP MLA accused of rape, says culprit will not be spared

Trending