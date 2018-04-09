Fire at Central Jail in Nagpur’s godown area, fire tenders rushed
A massive fire broke out in Central Jail in godown area of Nagpur. At least five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Apr 09, 2018, 17:59 PM IST
#Visuals from #Nagpur: Fire broke out in Central Jail Of Nagpur's godown area. Five fire tenders present at the spot. Fire fighting operations underway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/UH22glwLOM
— ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2018
Attempts are being made to douse the fire.
More details are awaited.