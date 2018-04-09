Fire at Central Jail in Nagpur’s godown area, fire tenders rushed

A massive fire broke out in Central Jail in godown area of Nagpur. At least five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

#Visuals from #Nagpur: Fire broke out in Central Jail Of Nagpur's godown area. Five fire tenders present at the spot. Fire fighting operations underway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/UH22glwLOM — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2018

Attempts are being made to douse the fire.

More details are awaited.