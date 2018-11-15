हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi

Fire at factory in Delhi’s Bawana industrial area, 22 fire tenders at the spot

A fire broke out in a factory in Bawana Industrial Area of the national capital on Thursday morning. At least 22 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Representational image

A fire broke out in a factory in Bawana Industrial Area of the national capital on Thursday morning. At least 22 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Firefighting operations are underway. More details are awaited.

DelhiDelhi fireDelhi factory fireBawana factory fire

