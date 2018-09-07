हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

Fire breaks out at Bansal Drug Agency in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich

As many as five fire brigades are have rushed to the spot.

Fire breaks out at Bansal Drug Agency in Uttar Pradesh&#039;s Bahraich
ANI UP photo

Lucknow: A major fire broke out on Friday at Bansal Drug Agency in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich. The reason for the fire break-out is said to be a short circuit.

As many as five fire brigades are have rushed to the spot.

 

More details awaited

Tags:
Uttar PradeshBahraichBansal Drug Agency

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close