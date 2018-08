DELHI: Fire broke out at Ashoka Hotel in Chanakyapuri area on Monday. According to news agency ANI, the fire that erupted in the basement of the hotel and was brought under control soon after.

Vinod Bharadwaj from District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said that the fire broke out in the record room of Central Bank of India. No documents were damaged in the fire, Bharadwaj confirmed.

Seven fire tenders were rushed to the hotel.

(This is a developing story, more inputs are awaited)