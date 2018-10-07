Fire breaks out at firecracker factory in West Bengal, several injured

A fire broke out in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district at a firecracker factory.

Around six persons were injured due to the fire, news agency ANI reported.

At least three explosions were heard during the incident and three fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames.

The injured were taken to a hospital and the police detained one employee.

The owner of the factory has been detained, PTI reported.

The incident occurred at Sonarpur's Gobindopur area at around 12.40 pm.

"This was a small factory with only a tin shed and small walls on four sides. There were some finished and unfinished firecrackers at the factory. So far, six persons were injured in the mishap. They have been sent to a nearby hospital," a fire department official said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, a police officer said adding that there was a couple of blasts from the factory which damaged a few nearby houses.

"We have detained the owner of the factory for questioning and trying to find out what was the cause of the fire," the officer said adding that the fire was brought under control.

