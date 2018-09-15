हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Fire breaks out at Pamposh Hotel in J&K's Srinagar, 5 fire tenders at spot

As many as five fire tenders have rushed to the spot. The fire fighting operation is underway. 

Fire breaks out at Pamposh Hotel in J&amp;K&#039;s Srinagar, 5 fire tenders at spot
ANI photo

Srinagar: A major fire broke out at a hotel in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar. Hotel Pamposh is an eight-storey building.

As many as five fire tenders have rushed to the spot. The fire fighting operation is underway.

 

More details awaited.

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirSrinagar HotelPamposh hotel

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close