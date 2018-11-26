हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gujarat

Gujarat: Fire breaks out in Surat's Vesu, 9 rescued

Nine persons have been rescued and admitted to the hospital.

Gujarat: Fire breaks out in Surat&#039;s Vesu, 9 rescued
ANI photo

Ahmedabad: A fire broke out on Monday at a shopping mall in Surat's Vesu. Nine persons have been rescued and admitted to the hospital. As many as five fire tenders have rushed to the spot.

Media reports suggest that more than 50 people are stranded in the building which caught fire.

 

