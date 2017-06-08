close
Fire breaks out in Chandni Chowk

As many as 15 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to the douse the blaze that has spread across the three floors of the building.

PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, June 8, 2017 - 14:46

New Delhi: A fire broke out in a three-storey building located behind Gurudwara Sis Ganj in Chandni Chowk here this afternoon.

A call to alert the Delhi Fire Services about the fire was received at 1.02 PM, a senior official said.

As many as 15 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to the douse the blaze that has spread across the three floors of the building.

Further details are awaited. 

New DelhiFireChandni ChowkDelhi Fire Servicesfire tenders

