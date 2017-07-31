close
Essel Group 90 years
Fire at New Delhi's Shastri Bhawan, rescue operations underway

A fire broke-out in New Delhi's Shastri Bhawan on Monday morning. Four fire tenders are on spot.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 31, 2017 - 10:04
Fire at New Delhi&#039;s Shastri Bhawan, rescue operations underway

New Delhi: A fire broke-out in New Delhi's Shastri Bhawan on Monday morning. Four fire tenders are at the spot.

Rescue operations are currently underway.

Details of what caused the fire are unknown. No reports of casualties or injuries have emerged so far. 

 

 

Shastri Bhawan, named after late Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, is situated near Central Delhi.

The building houses several ministries and its officials including Human Resources Development, Law & Justice, Information & Broadcasting, Corporate Affairs, Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Culture, Women & Child Development etc. 

The building also houses offices for Ministries of Education, Petroleum, Chemicals and Fertilizers, Youth Affairs, Family welfare etc. 

 

More details are awaited.

