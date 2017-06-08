close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Fire breaks out in north Delhi locality

A fire broke out in north Delhi`s Kinari Bazaar on Thursday afternoon.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, June 8, 2017 - 16:21
Fire breaks out in north Delhi locality
Representational image

New Delhi :A fire broke out in north Delhi`s Kinari Bazaar on Thursday afternoon.

Around 15 fire tenders were sent to the spot to douse the fire, which is of medium intensity, a fire services official told IANS.

Officials received a telephone call at 1 p.m. that a fire has broken out behind a Gurudwara in the Kinari Bazaar area.

What caused the fire is not yet clear and efforts are being made to douse the fire, the official said.

TAGS

DelhiKinari BazarGurudwarafire broke outNorth Delhi

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

TUBELIGHT

Kerala Assembly adopts resolution asking Centre to withdraw cattle slaughter ban
Kerala

Kerala Assembly adopts resolution asking Centre to withdraw...

Pakistan to propose 3 names to ICJ for appointment as ad-hoc judges
WorldAsia

Pakistan to propose 3 names to ICJ for appointment as ad-ho...

AI robot gets below average scores in university entrance e...
Science

AI robot gets below average scores in university entrance e...

Anti-Mamata Banerjee protests burn Darjeeling, police vehicle set afire; Mamata asks Centre to deploy army
West Bengal

Anti-Mamata Banerjee protests burn Darjeeling, police vehic...

UP 10th Class Result 2017, UP Board 10th High School Results 2017 to be declared tomorrow on June 9
Uttar PradeshEducation

UP 10th Class Result 2017, UP Board 10th High School Result...

Farmers have to become part of political agenda to resolve...
Uttar Pradesh

Farmers have to become part of political agenda to resolve...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video