New Delhi: A blaze broke out near ITO bridge in central Delhi on Tuesday evening with four fire tenders being pressed into service.

While the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, firefighters were quick to respond to the distress call and four fire tenders brought the blaze under control. No injuries and casualties have been reported.

The ITO area in Delhi is home to several offices and is a major traffic junction.

(Note: More details will be added to this copy as and when available.)