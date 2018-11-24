हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Fire

Fire broke out in Delhi's Bhajanpura market

A fire broke out at a shop in Delhi's Bhajanpura market on Saturday.

Fire broke out in Delhi's Bhajanpura market
Representational image

A fire broke out at a shop in Delhi's Bhajanpura market on Saturday.

According to news agency ANI, seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Reports of damage caused by the fire is yet to be ascertained. 

More details are awaited.

Earlier on November 22, a fire broke out at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) building on ITO road in Delhi. A fire broke out on the third floor of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India building on ITO road here on Thursday, the Delhi Fire Service said. There were no reports of casualties.

Stationery items and furniture were damaged, the fire officer said. Earlier this week, four people died after a fire broke out in a factory in Delhi's Karol Bagh. Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said the fire started at 12.23 pm in Beadonpura area in Karol Bagh after a solvent used for laundering clothes spilled out on the floor accidentally.

