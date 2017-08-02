close
Fire in Indore's MY Hospital; patients evacuated, none hurt

No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 2, 2017 - 13:15

Indore: A fire broke out in the canteen of a government-run hospital here on Wednesday morning following which nearly 100 patients were evacuated from the premises.

No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident, a fire official said.

The blaze erupted in the Maharaja Yeshwantrao (MY) Hospital when breakfast was being prepared in the kitchen of its canteen. The employees immediately took all the LPG cylinders out of the premises, he said.

Prima facie, it is suspected that the fire spread from a gas burner in the canteen, the official said.

As a precautionary measure, nearly 100 patients were evacuated from the out-patient department (OPD), which was near the canteen, and shifted to a safer place, he said.

Two fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control, the official said.

The exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, he said.

The hospital's furniture and some other items were damaged in the mishap, he said.

The hospital's OPD was closed for about an hour, but opened again once the blaze was doused.

