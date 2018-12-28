Fire in Mumbai's high-rise residential building completely doused; 5 dead

The major fire that broke out in a high-rise residential building in Mumbai was completely doused on Thursday night and rescue operations were also ended.

At least five people, including four senior citizens, were killed and two others injured in the fire that broke out in a 16-storey building, Sargam Society, located near Ganesh Garden in suburban Tilak Nagar, Chembur.

Mumbai Deputy CFO V N Panigrahi said, "We received a call at 7.46pm. 8 fire engine and a water tanker along with several ambulances were rushed to the spot. The fire has been doused completely, cooling down operation underway."

According to an official from the Disaster Management Unit of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), "Our fire brigade control room got information about the incident at 7.51 pm after which our fire-fighting team along with an ambulance rushed to the spot," he added.

The fire brigade team rescued six people from the floor and admitted them to the nearby Rajawadi Hospital, he said.

According to a senior doctor at the civic-run hospital, five of them succumbed to burn injuries. The two injured, including a fireman, was admitted to a hospital, where their condition is stable, the doctor said.

The civic official identified the deceased as Sunita Joshi, 72, Bhalchandra Joshi, 72, Suman Shrinivas Joshi, 83, Sarla Suresh Gangar, 52, and Lakshmiben Premji Gangar, 83. Sunita Joshi is the mother of Sanjay Joshi, in-charge of the Vikhroli police station, he said.

The injured were identified as Shrinivas Joshi,86, and Chagan Singh, 28, the fireman, the official said.

The cause of the fire will be known only after an inquiry, he added. Fire brigade personnel searched the building to ascertain if there are more casualties, he said.

Local residents said indiscriminate parking of vehicles in the area delayed the arrival of fire brigade tankers and equipment.