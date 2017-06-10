close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Fireman suffers injury while fighting blaze in Delhi

The fire was doused by 10.50 am. Cooling operations were underway.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, June 10, 2017 - 12:44

New Delhi: A fireman was injured after a concrete block fell on him while he was fighting a blaze in a factory in southeast Delhi's Okhla today.

The injured fireman, Ram Ratan, is posted at the Sarita Vihar fire station and is currently undergoing treatment at the AIIMS Trauma Centre, said an official from the Delhi Fire Services.

A call was received about the fire in a ready-made garments factory around 7.30 am. A dozen fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire, he added.

The fire was doused by 10.50 am. Cooling operations were underway.

A fireman was killed and two of his colleagues were injured when a cylinder exploded while they were trying to douse a fire in an electric heater factory in Delhi's Anand Parbat industrial area on May 31.

TAGS

New DelhifiremanFighting BlazeOkhlaSoutheast DelhiSarita Vihar fire stationAIIMS Trauma CentreDelhi Fire Servicescylinder exploded

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

U.S. forces assist Philippines in battle to end city siege
WorldAsia

U.S. forces assist Philippines in battle to end city siege

Darjeeling limps back to normalcy
West Bengal

Darjeeling limps back to normalcy

Militant killed as Army foils infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Gurez
Jammu and Kashmir

Militant killed as Army foils infiltration bid in Jammu and...

New form of hard, elastic 'super' carbon develope...
Science

New form of hard, elastic 'super' carbon develope...

Brazil: Scientists discover dinosaur-era mushroom fossil
Environment

Brazil: Scientists discover dinosaur-era mushroom fossil

Delhi: Man arrested for involvement in killing of e-ricksha...
Delhi

Delhi: Man arrested for involvement in killing of e-ricksha...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video