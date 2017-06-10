Fireman suffers injury while fighting blaze in Delhi

New Delhi: A fireman was injured after a concrete block fell on him while he was fighting a blaze in a factory in southeast Delhi's Okhla today.

The injured fireman, Ram Ratan, is posted at the Sarita Vihar fire station and is currently undergoing treatment at the AIIMS Trauma Centre, said an official from the Delhi Fire Services.

A call was received about the fire in a ready-made garments factory around 7.30 am. A dozen fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire, he added.

The fire was doused by 10.50 am. Cooling operations were underway.

A fireman was killed and two of his colleagues were injured when a cylinder exploded while they were trying to douse a fire in an electric heater factory in Delhi's Anand Parbat industrial area on May 31.