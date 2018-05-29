हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tis Hazari court

Undertrial shot at by minor at Delhi's Tis Hazari Court

According to reports, a 15-year-old minor opened fire at an accused named Dinesh who being escorted for a hearing. 

Undertrial shot at by minor at Delhi&#039;s Tis Hazari Court
Representational image

New Delhi: An undertrial named Dinesh was allegedly shot at by a minor just as he was getting off a bus to be produced at Delhi's Tis Hazari Court on Tuesday afternoon.

According to reports, a 15-year-old minor opened fire at Dinesh - accused of murdering a woman - who was being escorted for a hearing. The incident occurred at the court's Gate No. 2 and security personnel immediately rushed in to apprehend the accused and bring the situation under control. Dinesh was rushed for treatment to a hospital nearby.

Dinesh was brought for hearing from Haryana's Rohtak and is learnt to have been a sharpshooter for a gang called Gogi. Encounters between Gogi and a rival gang called Teelu may have led to the firing incident.

While the motive has not yet been ascertained, the minor was immediately apprehended and taken into custody.

Tags:
Tis Hazari courtDelhi Police

Must Watch