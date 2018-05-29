Undertrial shot at by minor at Delhi's Tis Hazari Court

New Delhi: An undertrial named Dinesh was allegedly shot at by a minor just as he was getting off a bus to be produced at Delhi's Tis Hazari Court on Tuesday afternoon.

According to reports, a 15-year-old minor opened fire at Dinesh - accused of murdering a woman - who was being escorted for a hearing. The incident occurred at the court's Gate No. 2 and security personnel immediately rushed in to apprehend the accused and bring the situation under control. Dinesh was rushed for treatment to a hospital nearby.

Dinesh was brought for hearing from Haryana's Rohtak and is learnt to have been a sharpshooter for a gang called Gogi. Encounters between Gogi and a rival gang called Teelu may have led to the firing incident.

While the motive has not yet been ascertained, the minor was immediately apprehended and taken into custody.