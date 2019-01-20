First AC Coach of Kashi Vishwanath Express gets a makeover! Here's the new look

The Kashi Vishwanath Express, that runs between Varanasi Junction in Uttar Pradesh and New Delhi Railway Station has got a brand new look. The First class AC coaches have been renovated with several premium facilities.

The photographs of the new look were shared by the Ministry of Railways. "Renovated First AC Coach of Kashi Vishwanath Express to be introduced in service with effect from 20th January," the Ministry tweeted.

Renovated First AC Coach of Kashi Vishwanath Express to be introduced in service with effect from 20 th January. pic.twitter.com/Tj6PsvoIFO — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 19, 2019

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has often said that he wants to "bring the charm back to train travel" and has pessed for the modernisation of Indian Railways.

He said that the Railways is striving for hundred per cent electrification in all of its circles in the coming days.

Last week, the minister had also shared the first glimpse of a premium 'atithi' lounge at the Tirupati station. Tweeting the pictures, Goyal had written: "Railway Station or 5-Star Hotel? There is a surprise in store for devotees travelling to Balaji Temple, with 'ATITHI', a premium lounge at Tirupati Station set to be inaugurated soon."

Railway Station or 5-Star Hotel? There is a surprise in store for devotees travelling to Balaji Temple, with 'ATITHI', a premium lounge at Tirupati Station set to be inaugurated soon pic.twitter.com/O5LTJxxit2 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) January 12, 2019

The pictures showed a lounge with premium facilities including what look like massage chairs along with magazine racks, couches and recliners. Photos of Balaji Tirupati can also be seen hung on the large walls of the hall. The photos also show two luxurious restrooms for women and men.

Goyal had also said about the year gone by that it has been a 'year of firsts' for the Indian Railways. In 2018, Railways manufactured India's fastest train, commissioned its longest bridge, converted a diesel loco into an electric one for the first time, built its first transport university, its first air-conditioned local train and perhaps its biggest first in the last three decades - lowest accident figures.