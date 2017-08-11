close
First Vice-President to be born in Independent India: PM Modi on Venkaiah Naidu, the farmer's son

Soon after Venkaiah Naidu took oath of office as the 13th Vice-President of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi PM pointed out Naidu is the first Vice-President to be born after India attained Independence.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 11, 2017 - 12:10
First Vice-President to be born in Independent India: PM Modi on Venkaiah Naidu, the farmer's son
Venkaiah Naidu took oath of office as the 13th Vice-President of India

New Delhi: Soon after Venkaiah Naidu took oath of office as the 13th Vice-President of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi PM pointed out Naidu is the first Vice-President to be born after India attained Independence.

Called him a farmer's son who understands the issues faced in agriculture industry, PM Modi told the Rajya Sabha, “Kisaan khet khaliyaan ki samasya acchi tarah samajhte hain(Farmer understands the issues and faced in agriculture)."

Inki tukbandi se toh sab bhali bhaanti parichit hain (Everyone knows about his oratory skills),” he added.

Naidu was elected after winning the highest vote share in three decades in the Vice-Presidential elections. He quit as a senior cabinet minister after being named the vice presidential candidate.

President Ram Nath Kovind administered him the oath of office and secrecy at Rashtrapati Bhavan here. Following this, Naidu took over as the speaker of the Rajya Sabha in the Parliament.

Venkaiah NaiduVice-PresidentBJPPM Modi

