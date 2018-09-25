हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Alwar

First world-class educational institute for poor, backward and minorities to be built in Alwar

The foundation stone of first world-class educational institute for poor, backward and Minorities will be laid at Alwar in Rajasthan on October 1, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Tuesday. He also said that the educational institution will start functioning in 2020.

First world-class educational institute for poor, backward and minorities to be built in Alwar

The foundation stone of first world-class educational institute for poor, backward and Minorities will be laid at Alwar in Rajasthan on October 1, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Tuesday. He also said that the educational institution will start functioning in 2020.

Naqvi said that the Rajasthan government has given 15 acres of land in Kohrapipali village in Kishangarh Bas tehsil of Alwar district for this educational institute. He said that world class research centres, labs, libraries, educational facilities for primary to higher studies and sports facilities will be established at the institutions.

He said that these institutions will provide education in technical, medical, Ayurveda, Unani and job-oriented skill development courses etc. "We have proposed 40 per cent reservation for girls in these institutions," he said.

He also informed that a 3-member committee of Minority Affairs Ministry’s officials and members of the Maulana Azad Education Foundation has been constituted to chalk out the entire process of the institute at Alwar. "Soon, the detailed project report (DPR) will be prepared regarding construction and other process for the institute," he said.

The Minority Affairs Ministry had worked out on a plan a year ago to establish these educational institutes for poor, backward and Minorities. An 11-member committee, headed by former Secretary Afzal Amanullah had been constituted in this regard.

Naqvi said that during the last 4 years, the Centre's "Empowerment without Appeasement" policy has ensured that about 3 crore students from the poor and weaker sections of minorities benefit from various scholarship programmes. The beneficiaries include about 1 crore 63 lakh girls.

He added that the school dropout rate among Muslim girls, which was earlier more than 70 per cent, has now been reduced to about 35-40 per cent due to awareness and educational empowerment programmes.

"Our goal is to bring it down to zero per cent. Transparent and hassle-free scholarship system has played a key role in this endeavour. This year, National Scholarship Portal Mobile App (NSP Mobile App) has been launched which will ensure a smooth, accessible and hassle-free scholarship system for students from poor and weaker sections," he said.

 

Shri Naqvi said that Ministry of Minority Affairs has worked with commitment to “3E- Education, Employment & Empowerment”. In the last about one year, thousands of educational institutions of all Minority communities including Madarsas, have been included in the mainstream education system by connecting them with "3T-Teacher, Tiffin, Toilet".

 

Tags:
AlwarRajasthaneducational institute

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close