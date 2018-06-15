हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Water crisis

Five arrested for shooting family over water dispute in Delhi

The accused shot and attacked a man, his son and other members of their family. The man eventually succumbed to his injuries.

Representational image

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Friday arrested five persons for allegedly shooting and attacking a man - who later succumbed to his injuries, his son and several other members of his family over a water dispute in Sangam Vihar here.

News agency ANI reported that the accused men had a tiff over water-related issues with the family members of the victim on Saturday night. Tempers flared quickly and one of the men reportedly took out a gun and fired with it. The others then began attacking the victim and his son, as well as other family members who were present.

A case has been registered against the accused and further investigations are underway.

Water crisis is a clear and present danger in several parts of the country - including the capital. According to a recent report released by Niti Aayog, 600 million Indians are in high water stress while most Indian cities will not have any ground water left by 2020. Environmentalists are urging for drastic steps to address issues and ensure water scarcity does not have a deadly impact on lives and livelihood.

IANS adds:

The victim - Krishan Bhadana - was the brother of BJP councillor Subhash Bhadana. He and his family members were attacked by a person called Babli and his family. Babli and his family members attacked Bhandanas with bricks before opening fire. It is reported that it was Babli who fired and that he too was injured in the incident. While he will be arrested once he is discharged from the hospital, his father, two brothers and a cousin have already been apprehended.

