close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Five dead, 40 injured in tanker-tractor collision near Agra

The pilgrims had stopped at a roadside eatery when the oil tanker from Agra hit them.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, July 28, 2017 - 12:58

Agra: An oil tanker collided with two tractor-trolleys on the Agra-Mathura highway, killing five people and injuring 40, police said on Friday.

The accident took place late Thursday night. Traffic on the highway was suspended for over two hours, as scores of villagers helped in extricating bodies from the vehicles.

The tractor-trolleys were packed with about 60 Krishna devotees from Etah district headed to Mathura for the Goverdhan parikrama, a police official said.

The pilgrims had stopped at a roadside eatery when the oil tanker from Agra hit them. Four persons were killed on the spot and a fifth died later.

The cabin of the oil tanker caught fire. Had the oil tanker been full, the number of casualties would have been higher, said an official from the Sikandra police station.

"Thank god there was no oil. Otherwise the whole area would have been engulfed in an inferno," said an eye-witness.

The injured were transferred to the emergency ward of Agra's medical college for treatment, police said. 

TAGS

oil tankerTractor-trolleysAgra-Mathura highwayaccidentTrafficpilgrimsFire

From Zee News

Panama Papers verdict fallout: Nawaz Sharif can never contest elections
WorldAsia

Panama Papers verdict fallout: Nawaz Sharif can never conte...

World

Time line of Pakistan''s Panamagate case

YouTube &#039;Red&#039;, Google Play Music to be merged
Technology

YouTube 'Red', Google Play Music to be merged

Vivo V5 Plus gets price cut; available at Rs 22,999 on Flipkart
Mobiles

Vivo V5 Plus gets price cut; available at Rs 22,999 on Flip...

Gujarat

Opposition protests in Rajya Sabha over 'abduction...

Uttar Pradesh

Four killed as house collapses in Uttar Pradesh

Andhra PradeshTelangana

Former Andhra Pradesh minister M Mukesh Goud's son rus...

WorldAsia

Panamagate: Islamabad and Rawalpindi on high alert ahead of...

Dinosaur remains found at rediscovered old site in Australia
Environment

Dinosaur remains found at rediscovered old site in Australi...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Nitish was last leader in Oppn who could have posed a challenge to BJP, PM Modi

DNA Edit | Flood, Apathy, Fury: ‘Disaster Management’ just a term?

Understaffed, overburdened ASI has a lot on its platter

Nitish Kumar back in NDA: Opposition can kiss their 2019 dreams goodbye

DNA Edit: BJP to steer Bihar now