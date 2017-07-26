close
Five die as dumper hits car in east Delhi's Kalyanpuri

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 10:24

New Delhi: Five persons died and four others were injured after their car was hit by a dumper in east Delhi's Kalyanpuri early on Wednesday, the police said.

The accident happened around 3 a.m. when the nine persons were on their way to Meerut from the airport in an SUV, they added.

Five of them were declared "brought dead" to the hospital while four others were injured.

The driver of the dumper lost control over the vehicle and it broke the railing dividing the two sides of the road and went on to hit the SUV on the other side of the road, said a senior police officer.

The driver fled from the spot leaving behind the dumper that has a Haryana registration number.

Either the driver was driving rashly and lost control of the vehicle or he fell asleep at the wheel which led to the accident.

Police are looking for him to determine the exact sequence of events.

