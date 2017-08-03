Five die as house catches fire in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Five people have died here after a house caught fire early Thursday morning.

The house of Pal Heights Hotel owner Satpal Singh caught fire early Thursday morning in which his sons Gaganpal Singh , Bhabana Singh, two kids-Sohabi Singh and Ruby Singh- and a servant Khushi Das died while they were asleep. Satpal Singh has suffered burn injuries.

The cause of the fire and other details are awaited. At the time of filing this report, fire tenders were trying to douse the fire.