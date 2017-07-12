Five-judge Constitution bench to hear Aadhaar pleas on Jul 18-19: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that five-judge Constitution bench will hear matters related to Aadhaar.

The SC said the Constitution Bench will sit on July 18 and 19 to hear matters related to Aadhaar.

Petitions have been field in the apex court challenging several government notifications mandating Aadhaar for availing benefits under various social welfare schemes.

The petitions were filed after Centre notified making Aadhaar mandatory for availing benefits of social welfare schemes.

The Centre, however, had assured the top court that no one would be deprived for want of this identification.