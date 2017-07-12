close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Five-judge Constitution bench to hear Aadhaar pleas on Jul 18-19: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that five-judge Constitution bench will hear matters related to Aadhaar.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 12, 2017 - 11:22
Five-judge Constitution bench to hear Aadhaar pleas on Jul 18-19: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that five-judge Constitution bench will hear matters related to Aadhaar.

The SC said the Constitution Bench will sit on July 18 and 19 to hear matters related to Aadhaar.

Petitions have been field in the apex court challenging several government notifications mandating Aadhaar for availing benefits under various social welfare schemes.

The petitions were filed after Centre notified making Aadhaar mandatory for availing benefits of social welfare schemes.

The Centre, however, had assured the top court that no one would be deprived for want of this identification.

TAGS

AADHAARSupreme CourtConstitution Benchsocial welfare schemes

From Zee News

Jammu and Kashmir

Restrictions in Srinagar after militant's death

Lakes and rivers have ice, too – Stunning image from NASA’s Terra satellite (See pic)
Environment

Lakes and rivers have ice, too – Stunning image from NASA’s...

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: 20 injured after protesters pelt stones at buse...

WorldAsia

China dissident Liu Xiaobo's health worsening, hospita...

Goa woman, locked in room for 15 years without clothes by family, rescued; case registered
Goa

Goa woman, locked in room for 15 years without clothes by f...

WorldAsia

China detains 35 Japanese nationals for alleged fraud: Japa...

WorldAsia

North Korean defectors down as border tightened: Seoul

WorldAsia

Malaysia detains 77 foreigners in migrant worker crackdown

DHE Odisha +3 admission second selection list to be released today on dheodisha.gov.in
OdishaEducation

DHE Odisha +3 admission second selection list to be release...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

One India but ‘two timing’

Kulbhushan’s trial by Pak military courts deeply flawed

Amarnath Attack: #YesInOurName, Crush Terror Now

Amarnath yatra terror attack: 3 points to consider before we mindlessly outrage

The crafty Chinese gambit: Stand-off is perhaps not worth escalating into a major conflict