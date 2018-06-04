हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Five killed after trolley collides with CRPF truck near Udaipur

 While the trolley caught fire, the impact of the collision threw the truck off the bridge.

Udaipur: At least five persons, including two CRPF personnel, lost their lives after a trolley collided with a security truck on Mount Abu road near here on Monday.

The accident took place near a bridge when the trolley lost control and slammed the CRPF truck nearby, according to news agency ANI. While the trolley caught fire, the impact of the collision threw the truck off the bridge. While locals immediately gathered and attempted to rescue the occupants in both vehicles, the fire in the trolley hampered their efforts.

Emergency personnel, however, soon reached the spot and managed to take out the occupants.

