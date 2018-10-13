हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nagpur

Five killed, nine injured in bus-truck collision

Five people were killed and nine seriously injured in a road accident near here in Maharashtra Tuesday, police said.

Representational Image

NAGPUR: Five people were killed and nine seriously injured in a road accident near here in Maharashtra Tuesday, police said.

The mishap took place near Umred taluka on the Nagpur- Gadchiroli highway at around 8.30 pm when a private bus crashed into a tipper truck parked on the road side, said inspector Sanjay Purandre.

"Five persons were killed and nine seriously injured in the accident," he said.

The injured were admitted to the Government Medical College at Nagpur, he said. 

