Five killed, six injured in van-truck collision in Haryana's Mewat

Five persons were killed and six others injured when their van collided with a truck near Firojpur Jhirka in Haryana's Mewat district early on Thursday, police said.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 13:41

Chandigarh: Five persons were killed and six others injured when their van collided with a truck near Firojpur Jhirka in Haryana's Mewat district early on Thursday, police said.

The victims were returning from a pilgrimage when the mishap occurred, Firojpur Jhirka DSP, Yadram Bishnoi said over phone.

"Three women and two men died in the accident and six others were injured. The injured have been hospitalised," he said.

