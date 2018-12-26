Five MPs resign from Lok Sabha after being elected as MLAs

New Delhi: Three Lok Sabha MPs, who were elected on the BJP's ticket, and two Congress MPs have resigned from the lower house after being elected as MLAs in their respective state assemblies, according to a government notification.

The resignations of all the five MPs have been accepted by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.

Two Congress - MPs Tamradhwaj Sahu and Raghu Sharma - resigned after they were elected as MLAs during the recently-held assembly polls in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan respectively.

Harish Chandra Meena, who won from Dausa parliamentary constituency in Rajasthan as Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate, later joined the Congress and elected as MLA in the state assembly elections held earlier this month.

While the other two BJP MPs - Manohar Untwal and Nagendra Singh - both from Madhya Pradesh, resigned after being elected as MLAs in the recently-held state assembly polls in the same state.